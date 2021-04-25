NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $316,675.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, NFT has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $316,675.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00064710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00714280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00094352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.36 or 0.07601422 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

