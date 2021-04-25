NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $64.03 or 0.00128375 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $477,673.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

