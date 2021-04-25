NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Tops $1,153.17 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for approximately $1,153.17 or 0.02401607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $645,772.84 and approximately $10,834.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00061081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00094432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00701978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.41 or 0.07766955 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 560 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

