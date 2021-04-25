NFTX (NFTX) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $47.22 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $100.80 or 0.00202926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00064667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00093404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.00676943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.28 or 0.08018590 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

