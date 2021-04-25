NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of NICE worth $28,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NICE by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NICE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NICE. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $239.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $160.73 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.69.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

