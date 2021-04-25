Niftyx Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1.01 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $26.82 million and $1.01 million worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00065187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.00726204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.83 or 0.07612290 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

