NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.