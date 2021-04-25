NIX (NIX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $92,465.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $21.04 million and approximately $92,465.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NIX has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,245.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,342.33 or 0.04661804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.25 or 0.00462236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $796.09 or 0.01584422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.00744886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.00500214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.53 or 0.00417016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004576 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,045,795 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

