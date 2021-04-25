Noah Coin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (NOAHP)

Noah Coin (CURRENCY:NOAHP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Noah Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Noah Coin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Noah Coin has a market cap of $10,462.05 and $16,602.00 worth of Noah Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00274909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.10 or 0.01055416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.11 or 0.00648164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,659.24 or 1.00089360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00023153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Noah Coin Profile

Noah Coin’s total supply is 216,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,656,984 coins. Noah Coin’s official Twitter account is @NOAHCOIN_Proj and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noah Coin

