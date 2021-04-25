Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Noah worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,074 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Noah by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 966,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NOAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

NOAH opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.46. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. On average, analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

