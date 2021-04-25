Noku (NOKU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,334.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Noku has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and $11,334.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Noku

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

