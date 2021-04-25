Nord Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $725,635.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00008890 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $725,635.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00268660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $541.95 or 0.01052890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00648090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,557.00 or 1.00164556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

