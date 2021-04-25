Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Nordstrom worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,890 shares of company stock worth $1,695,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

