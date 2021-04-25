Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 536,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,979,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.48% of H&E Equipment Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.60 and a beta of 2.40. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

