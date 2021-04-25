Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 307,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,943,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.45% of MACOM Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Partners L P grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after acquiring an additional 855,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after acquiring an additional 665,527 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,065,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after acquiring an additional 278,218 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 257,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

