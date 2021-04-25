Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,698,436 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,702,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.32% of Celestica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Celestica by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLS opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

