Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 195,336 Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 195,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,160,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Safehold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Safehold by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safehold by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,645,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

