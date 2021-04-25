Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 224,626 FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 224,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,865,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.25% of FARO Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 53,757 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $89.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FARO shares. TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

