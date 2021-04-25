Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 284,979 The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,546,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of The Pennant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.81 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

