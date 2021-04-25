Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 391,855 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 391,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,267,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Parsons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSN. Cowen cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

PSN stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

