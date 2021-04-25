Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 571,244 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 571,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,000. Norges Bank owned 0.45% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,284 shares of company stock worth $3,387,051. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

