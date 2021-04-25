Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 421,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,427,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.35% of Encore Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,279,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

