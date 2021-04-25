Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,517,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.81% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,050,000 after purchasing an additional 530,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 396,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 368,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,587.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 338,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 318,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,723 shares of company stock worth $3,646,819. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

INO opened at $6.85 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

