Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,117,348 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,855,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.29% of Acadia Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.