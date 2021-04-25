Norges Bank Buys Shares of 149,488 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

