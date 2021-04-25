Norges Bank Buys Shares of 324,818 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 324,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,802,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.58% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

NYSE:THS opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -494.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

