Norges Bank Buys Shares of 406,293 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 406,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,187,000. Norges Bank owned 0.88% of La-Z-Boy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:LZB opened at $43.22 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

