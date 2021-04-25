Norges Bank Buys Shares of 420,759 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 420,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.17% of Raven Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $40.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

