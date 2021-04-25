Norges Bank Buys Shares of 799,283 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 799,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,545,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.45% of Schneider National at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

