Norges Bank Invests $13.52 Million in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 910,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,000. Norges Bank owned 1.23% of iStar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iStar by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 322,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

STAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

