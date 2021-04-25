Norges Bank Invests $13.66 Million in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,663,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of The Greenbrier Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $359,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549 over the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

