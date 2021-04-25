Norges Bank Invests $13.67 Million in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 664,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.69% of Kelly Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KELYA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $23.72 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $932.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

