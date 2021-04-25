Norges Bank Invests $14.02 Million in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 474,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,023,000. Norges Bank owned 0.46% of MakeMyTrip at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

