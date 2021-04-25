Norges Bank Invests $14.06 Million in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 956,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,055,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.58% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

HOLI stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

