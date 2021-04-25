Norges Bank Invests $14.13 Million in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 297,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,128,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.17% of AZZ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AZZ by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,211,000 after acquiring an additional 620,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in AZZ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 373,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $126,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $715,251.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $171,973.67. Insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.