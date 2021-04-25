Norges Bank Invests $14.57 Million in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,000. Norges Bank owned 0.45% of LCI Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.48. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $154.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,063 shares of company stock worth $995,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

