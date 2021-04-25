Norges Bank Invests $14.66 Million in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 634,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,000. Norges Bank owned 1.36% of Luminex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

