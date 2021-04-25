Norges Bank Invests $15.13 Million in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 232,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,131,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.33% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $6,572,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $586,325.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $69.14 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

