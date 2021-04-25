Norges Bank Invests $15.17 Million in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 572,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,000. Norges Bank owned 1.28% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

CLB stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

