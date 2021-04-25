Norges Bank Invests $15.35 Million in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,047,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,000. Norges Bank owned 1.52% of Fisker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $16,115,000.

Get Fisker alerts:

FSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.