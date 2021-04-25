Norges Bank Invests $15.48 Million in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 747,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,479,000. Norges Bank owned 1.32% of Stratasys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.