Norges Bank Invests $15.92 Million in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 450,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,917,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of Cardtronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 181.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 83,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,765,000.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. Cardtronics plc has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $74,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CATM shares. Truist lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

