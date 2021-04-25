Norges Bank Invests $15 Million in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,057,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,999,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of Newmark Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMRK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 90.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 170,713 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

NMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

