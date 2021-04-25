Norges Bank Invests $16.16 Million in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 246,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,160,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.46% of Oxford Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 84,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

OXM stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $94.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

