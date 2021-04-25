Norges Bank Invests $16.91 Million in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,434,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,910,000. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of 360 DigiTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 824.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 524,261 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 167,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 191,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

