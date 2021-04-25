Norges Bank Makes New $13.36 Million Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 530,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,358,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.41 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

