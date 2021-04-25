Norges Bank Makes New $13.80 Million Investment in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 195,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,799,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.70% of Nova Measuring Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,530,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 161,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

NVMI opened at $97.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $74.25. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

