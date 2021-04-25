Norges Bank Makes New $14.61 Million Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 546,977 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,610,000. Norges Bank owned 1.20% of Granite Construction as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GVA. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $39.26 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

