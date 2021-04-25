Norges Bank Makes New $14.97 Million Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 436,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,000. Norges Bank owned 1.35% of CTS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS opened at $31.19 on Friday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

