Norges Bank Makes New $16.43 Million Investment in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 912,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.55% of IMAX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

IMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

